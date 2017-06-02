Arrest after man seen ‘flashing’ children

A Horsham man has been arrested after a man was seen ‘flashing’ several children over the Bank Holiday weekend, police have said.

A woman was cycling along Lansdowne Road, in Worthing, on Monday (May 29) with her two children.

At about 4.20pm they passed a man who indecently exposed himself as they travelled by, officers said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Later that afternoon, the same woman saw the same man “flashing” at other passers-by in the area, including three teenagers. The following day another woman was exposed to by the same suspect.”

The man is described as white, 5’10”, in his mid to late 30s and of slight build. He had short ginger hair, facial stubble and was wearing a faded red t-shirt and cut-off dark blue tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a red back pack and a plastic carrier bag. He may drive a green Mazda MX5 sports car.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who may have encountered the suspect themselves,” the spokesman added. “They would also like the woman who reported the indecent exposure to contact them again.

“This can be done by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.pnn, reporting details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or calling 101, quoting serial 1235 of 30/05.”

A 38-year-old man from Horsham has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and possessing cannabis.

