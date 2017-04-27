Appeal for Steyning jogger who could help with sexual assault enquiry

Police are appealing for a jogger who could have important information to help in a sexual assault enquiry.

The woman was running along a path alongside Steyning Cricket Ground at around 4pm on Friday, April 7, a police spokesperson said.

She stopped and spoke to a teenage girl who was stuck on a bush as she’d attempted to get back to the path, according to the spokesperson.

The woman was running towards the Downs. was wearing running clothes and had a small dog with her, the spokesperson confirmed.

Detective Constable Andy Roe said: “The girl was leaving the area where she was assaulted at the time she spoke to the jogger.

“She could hold important information to be able to help us.”

A 17-year-old boy from Billingshurst has been arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released under investigation.

If you are the jogger, please contact police online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1229 of 07/04.

