Appeal following ‘bogus police officers’ burglary

Investigations are continuing into a burglary carried out by ‘bogus police officers’.

Police have released an efit of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Steyning towards the end of January.

It was reported that two men called at an address in Penlands Vale at about 9pm on Wednesday, January 25, claiming to be police officers.

Police say the ‘bogus police officers’ presented an A4 sheet of paper which they said was a court order allowing them to search the house for drugs and money.

The victims were suspicious and said they’d call 999 but the men said they’d be handcuffed and arrested if they did, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

While the couple sat in the lounge, the two men went upstairs and conducted an untidy search before leaving with a total of about £1400 in cash.

One of the suspects was described as white, 5ft 7ins and of stocky build with short dark brown hair.

The other was described as black, 5ft 8ins and of skinny build with short black hair. He was wearing round glasses and a black jacket.

Detective Constable Dave Wadley said: “If you recognise either of these two faces then please get in touch. Any information about the burglary could prove really useful to the investigation.”

Members of the public can report anything online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) quoting reference 1299 of 25/01.

Witnesses can also email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

