Appeal after woman attacked during attempted robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked during an attempted robbery in Haywards Heath.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was pushing her son along an alleyway that links Lucastes Road, Sherwood Drive, Knight Close and Butler’s Green Road at around 2.40pm on Wednesday, September 30, said police.

She was approached by a man, believed to be in his late teens, who attempted to snatch a bag from the pushchair and the victim was pushed into the fence which caused her to sustain minor facial injuries, added police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, 5ft 6in, wearing a navy blue hooded top, dark trousers, black trainers and carrying a black rucksack with a thin white stripe running across it.”

If anyone witnessed the assault or has any information please report online or call 101 quoting reference 745 of 30/09.