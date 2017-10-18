Crime prevention during Diwali

Police are reminding anyone celebrating Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Light, to keep their jewellery safe.

Diwali, which starts tomorrow (Thursday october 19) is the time of year that families remove jewellery from safe keeping to wear at the numerous celebrations.

Sussex Police say that statistics have shown that during this time it is common practice for properties to be targeted by criminal networks involved in lucrative ‘family gold’ thefts.

Gold is particularly tempting due to its high value and the speed and anonymity in which it can be exchanged for large sums of cash.

Police have offered following advice:

- Do not leave valuables out on display so they can be seen from outside

- Invest in a good quality safe which complies with official insurance rating standards. A Home Office website www.securedbydesign.com lists approved security products.

- When wearing your jewellery in public, be cautious as to who is around you. Stick to well-lit streets and consider wearing a scarf to cover your neckline.

Theft of gold affects victims financially but also emotionally.

Each piece is usually individual in nature and handed down from generation to generation so it has great sentimental value and is often irreplaceable.