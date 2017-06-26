Crews called to fire at Pulborough dry cleaners

Two crews were sent to a dry cleaners in Pulborough this afternoon following reports of a fire.

Firefighters arrived at the building in Lower Street, after receiving a call at just before 5pm today (Monday, June 26).

However the fire was already out on arrival.

There were dry cleaning chemicals in the building but these were not involved in the fire, a spokesperson confirmed.

No one was injured and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Crews from Billingshurst and Storrington inspected the scene before they left.