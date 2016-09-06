Crawley lorry driver charged with drug-driving following fatal Horsham crash

A Crawley lorry driver who was involved in a fatal collision in Horsham has been charged with drug-driving, police have said.

Emergency services were called after a Volvo tipper truck and a Citroen C4 taxi collided at the junction with Comptons Lane and Heron Way on Tuesday July 5.

The crash took place at about 10.30am.

Police said Peter Etherington, who was driving the taxi, died at the scene.

It is believed the 68-year-old, of Capricorn Close, Crawley, suffered a medical episode at the wheel, causing his car to go into the path of the lorry, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Two 15-year-old boys, who were passengers in the taxi, were treated for injuries.

The spokesman added: “The lorry driver was arrested in connection with the collision and has since been charged with drug-driving.

“Ryan Bosher, 35, of Eddington Hill, Crawley, is charged with driving with 589mcg of benzoylecgonine (the major metabolite of cocaine) per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50mcg.

“He is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday September 13.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.