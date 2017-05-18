Crash causes road block on the A23

Part of the A23 near Pyecombe has been shut after a lorry overturned shedding a load of rocks and crashing with a car this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway of the A23 just north of the A273 Clayton Hill junction, just after 9am.

The southbound carriageway has been closed, but northbound remains open but with slow-moving traffic.

The driver of the lorry is reported to be unhurt but the car driver suffered a hand injury.

Police are warning drivers to try to stay clear of the area, which they say is likely to be disrupted for some time.