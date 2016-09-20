Cranleigh Preparatory School ‘kiddles’ celebrate Roald Dahl’s 100th anniversary

On Friday night, lots of ‘human beans,’ of the ‘kiddles’ variety, had a ‘jumpsquiffling’ birthday party for Roald Dahl, with lots of ‘frothbuggling’ party games and a ‘codscollop’ of a party tea!

For those not familiar with Roald Dahl-speak, 50 Lower School pupils enjoyed a wonderful birthday party to celebrate the 100 th anniversary of Roald Dahl’s birth. The children played lots of party games, including Oompa Lumpa musical bumps, Esio Trot musical statues, and a Boggis, Bunce and Bean version of duck-duck- goose. They then took a break for a lovely, traditional party tea of jam sandwiches, cookies and cupcakes, before raising the roof in an exciting game of Pass the (James and the) Giant Peach! The evening was rounded off with a jubilant chorus of ‘Happy Birthday Roald Dahl’ and every child went home, clutching a copy of one of their Roald Dahl favourites as a party gift. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate one of the most well-known and well-loved children’s authors of all time. Article and picture contributed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.