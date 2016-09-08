Couple ‘excited’ to be taking over Horsham Markets

The couple due to take over the running of Horsham Markets next week have spoken of their excitement at the move.

Simon Teesdale and Amy Hakim, who run Lewes-based Food Rocks, are due to start running the markets from Thursday September 15.

Simon said they were ‘excited’ to take over after the success of last weekend’s Big Nibble.

The couple are no strangers to the town, having run the Little Nibble children’s food festival for several years.

He added: “We have got a few new exciting stalls coming in and from a food perspective we want it to be known as one of the best markets not just in Sussex but in the country for local produce.”

Their plans include growing the number of street-food stalls and making the market a ‘fun day out’, with pop-up bars, live bands at the Bandstand, street entertainment, activities for children, and cookery demonstrations on Saturdays.

A launch party to celebrate Food Rocks’ arrival has been organised for Saturday September 17, which will include live music and entertainment.

The Big Nibble kicks off the annual Horsham District Food and Drink Festival.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.