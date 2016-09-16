County Times Free Speech Charter signatory becomes UKIP leader

A signatory of the County Times Free Speech Charter has become the leader of the UKIP party.

MEP Diane James has replaced Nigel Farage who stepped down several weeks after the EU referendum result.

JPCT 010414 S14140294x Horsham. Signing of the Free Speech Charter at West Sussex County Times office. Members of UKIP -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-140104-114226001

The charter was launched in March 2014 to promote openness and transparency in local Government after Conservative Christian Mitchell was effectively sacked as Horsham District Council’s chairman-elect by his own party.

Several members of UKIP, including Ms James who at the time was a Waverley borough councillor, were among the first to sign it.

The Charter states: “I undertake to speak, write and vote on behalf of my constituents without fear or favour of party discipline.

“If I am a member of a political party, I will respect its values and honour its pre-election manifesto pledges - but I will always put first the people I am elected to serve.”

