COUNTY NEWS: Two bodies found in the sea off Sussex coast

Two bodies were found in the sea off Sussex this morning, police have confirmed.

A fisherman alerted HM Coastguard after finding a body about two-and-a-half miles off Shoreham Harbour about 7am.

The bodies were found early this morning. Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

The RNLI Shoreham lifeboat was launched to recover the body and as they were returning to shore a second body was spotted in the water just before 8am, police say.

Both bodies were landed at Brighton Marina where they were handed to the coroner’s officer.

They have not formally been identified at this time.

Police were unable to confirm if they were linked to the boat collision on Sunday, August 6.

Two Romanian men have been missing since the collision, another has been found dead and one survived.