COUNTY NEWS: Royal Mail seeks 20,000 new workers

Royal Mail has launched its annual recruitment campaign to fill 20,000 temporary roles across the county.

The seasonal workers are being sought to help with the Christmas post and the increasing amount of online shopping.

Positions are available from late October through until early January 2018.

Royal Mail’s chief operations officer, Sue Whalley, said: “Christmas continues to be our busiest time of year. We plan all year round to help ensure we deliver the best possible service for UK consumers and businesses at Christmas. We are continuing to make a substantial commitment in additional resources including the recruitment of thousands of temporary workers to handle the festive mailbag and the growing market of online Christmas shopping.”

Royal Mail Group’s express parcel business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is also recruiting around 2,100 extra people, including around 1,200 drivers and around 900 parcel sorters.

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas positions – www.royalmailgroup.com/xmasjobs or by emailing Christmas_helpline@royalmail.com or by calling the automated helpline on 0345 600 1785.