COUNTY NEWS: Rap superstar to play Sussex gig

It’s gettin’ hot in here... but don’t take off all your clothes; Sussex will play host to none other than rap superstar and actor Nelly later this year.

The musician will be at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, December 2.

Tickets costing £27.50 go on sale Friday, June 16 from 9am online, or 10am from DLWP box office on www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.

Since 2000, with distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality, Nelly has achieved a flurry of hits including Hot in Here, Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland, Ride Wit Me, Country Grammar, Cruise, Just a Dream and The Fix sampling Marvin Gaye.

Another season of Real Husbands of Hollywood is about to air and the second season of filming Nellyville is underway. Nelly also added sports commentator to his accomplishments with Fox Sports, which makes him one of few actors with three television shows airing at one time.

In 2016, Nelly was featured in a unique opportunity to perform alongside the country’s most prestigious orchestras including St Louis, Columbus and Pittsburgh garnering great reviews. Nelly has performed on NBC’s The Voice, The American Music Awards, ABC’s Greatest Hits and served as a judge on CW’s The Next.

The music mogul has also introduced a successful women’s clothing line, Apple Bottoms, and is part owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan. In 2005, he made his big screen debut in the Adam Sandler and Chris Rock hit remake, The Longest Yard and in starred in Reach Me with Sylvester Stone 2014. Currently he supports Make a Wish and is the only rapper/music artist to own his own college, EI University, which provides education surrounding the music industry while Nelly himself provides scholarships.

