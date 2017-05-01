COUNTY NEWS: Primark set to launch bridal collection

Here comes the bride... all dressed in Primark apparently.

Prepare for bride-mania across the country as Primark is set to introduce its own pre-wedding bridal range including lingerie, nightwear and novelty items.

The collection starts at around £5 with brides able to pick up faux-silk, dressing robes and ‘Happily Ever After’ branded pillows.

Primark’s Irish trading partner, Penney’s, first broke the news on their Snapchat and Instagram social media feeds.

There’s no word just yet whether the bargain clothes store will introduce bridal gowns, however, the current range is expected to be a huge hit for budget conscious brides.

The range is currently available in Penney’s in Ireland, Primark are yet to announce when the range will be available in the UK.