COUNTY NEWS: Plans for return of clown festival

Easter might seem a long way off, however plans are in full swing to make 2017’s a real treat.

Rob Bowker, aka clown Bibbledy Bob, today said: “We are really excited to announce that the second annual Clown Festival will be returning to Bognor on April 5 - 9.

“What better way to start Easter?”

It is hoped the festival will follow in the extra-large footsteps of May’s offering and continue the clowns link with the town.

Mr Bowker said: “It was such a good event this year, it was crazy.

“And the standard of clowning, we are attracting award-winning clowns from around the world. This is not just a flitting about thing, we have amazing performers.

“We want to build on that solid relationship we have with the town, the people here are lovely – it is about spending money in the town and giving back.

“We are looking for people and businesses to get in touch, it is a town effort. The council have been delightful towards too.”

He explained the clowns ‘from all over’ will ‘start landing’ on the Wednesday, with plans for private workshops and catch-ups before they make their ‘way out and about on Friday’.

Mr Bowker said: “There will be a picnic in Hotham Park, discussions are ongoing about a parade and we will be doing shows and workshops throughout the town.”

For more information, or to get involved, visit www.clownsinternational.com