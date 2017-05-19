COUNTY NEWS: Pedestrian fighting for life after A259 car collision

The A259 has been closed due to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian which has left them fighting for their life.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 3.30am this morning on the northbound carriageway of the A259 Bognor Road in Chichester between the A27 Chichester Bypass and Drayton Lane.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all present at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesman said: “The 52-year-old man was reported to have been standing in the carriageway shortly before he was struck by a Chrysler 300 car driven by a 42-year-old man from Gosport. The driver was uninjured.

“The pedestrian was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious head injuries. The road was closed in both directions but re-opened at 8am.”

Sergeant Rob Baldwin of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said: “We received a call from a motorist who had seen a man standing in the road. When we arrived at the scene shortly after that call, the man was lying in the road having been struck by a car. We would like to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the man in the road prior to the collision or from anyone who saw what happened.”

It is also reportedly causing heavy traffic on the southbound carriageway due to drivers slowing to look at the accident.

The accident happened this morning (May 19) on the A259 Bognor Road, with the road closed eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and Drayton Lane . Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Anyone with information should contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting Operation Concerto.

