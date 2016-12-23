COUNTY NEWS: PC sacked for working as a prostitute

A Sussex Police officer has been sacked from the force after he was discovered to be selling himself for sexual services via an adult website - while he was signed off work with stress.

Following a tabloid sting, PC Daniel Moss, 39, based at Hastings, was suspended from duty and placed under formal investigation on December 2.

Since reporting sick in early September, Moss had advertised himself as a male prostitute and offered services to perform sexual acts for remuneration, which Sussex Police say demonstrated ‘a clear conflict in personal and professional interests’.

At a public gross misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police HQ on Friday (December 23), it was found that Moss ‘had behaved in a manner that had discredited the police service or undermined public confidence’.

Moss did not attend the hearing.

Detective Inspector Nick Wainwright from Sussex Police’s professional standards department said: “Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.

“Ex-PC Moss, who was on long-term sick leave, ostensibly for a stress-related illness, was still able to offer himself as being available to perform sexual services for payment, which is clearly completely out of keeping with his role that others uphold with pride, integrity and with the trust of the public whom they serve.”

