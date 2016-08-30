COUNTY NEWS: Hazardous chemical involved in teen death

Police have provided an update into the sudden death of an 18-year-old man, saying that a ‘hazardous chemical substance’ was believed to be near the body.

Emergency services were called to a house in Grove Road, Worthing at lunchtime yesterday and ambulance staff wearing bio-hazard suits were seen entering the property. Click here to read the original story.

Emergency services were called to a chemical incident at Grove Road in Worthing yesterday, where an 18-year-old man died. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The road was temporarily closed, and neighbours are believed to have been told not to leave their houses while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sussex Police has issued a statement, which said: “Police were called to a report of a man found dead at his home in Grove Road, Broadwater, Worthing on Monday (29 August) at 12.35pm.

“It is believed that there may have been some hazardous chemical substance near the body of the 18-year-old so specially trained ambulance and fire crews attended the scene. The body was recovered safely.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the incident.”

Emergency services were called to a chemical incident at Grove Road in Worthing yesterday, where an 18-year-old man died. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

Emergency services were called to a chemical incident at Grove Road in Worthing yesterday, where an 18-year-old man died. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Emergency services were called to a chemical incident at Grove Road in Worthing yesterday, where an 18-year-old man died. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Be part of it.