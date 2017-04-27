COUNTY NEWS: EuroMillions lottery ticket claimed in West Sussex

The lucky winner of a EuroMillions lottery ticket from West Sussex has claimed their prize.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, announced that the £1million EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on March, 10 this year – which had previously remained outstanding from a ticket bought in the District of Arun, West Sussex – has now been claimed.

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”

