COUNTY NEWS: Body found on busy beach

A body has been found on a busy Sussex beach.

Sussex Police confirmed officers are currently dealing with a deceased person on Brighton beach, opposite the Grand Hotel and near the British Airways i360.

Brighton beach, taken in July this year by Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesperson said they were called at just before 1.50pm to the scene, and one vehicle was dispatched.

They confirmed that the ambulance service was also at the scene and undertakers had been called.

They also dismissed rumours that the body had been washed up.

