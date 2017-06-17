COUNTY NEWS: ‘17 people found in a lorry’, ambulance service confirms

Seventeen people have been found in a lorry in Sussex this morning (June 17), according to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

London Road has been blocked in both directions at East Grinstead.

SECAmb confirmed on Twitter that Gatwick’s Hazardous Area Response Team was dealing with the situation.

A spokesman for SECAmb said: “We received a call at 9.30am of people on a lorry.

“Ambulance crews attended and found 17 people.

“They were all checked over and 15 patients have been discharged.

“A man and a woman have been taken to Surrey Hospital for further treatment but no one is thought to be in a serious condition.”

Traffic reports indicate London Road has been closed both ways between Dorset Avenue and Lingfield Road.

A police spokesman said: “Police are on the scene.

“This is an ongoing incident and there are no further details at this time.”

Traffic between East Grinstead and Felbridge has been affected.

More to follow.