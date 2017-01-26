Council to formally object to parking scheme

Steyning Parish Council has agreed to send a formal letter of objection to Horsham Distict Council concerning the car parking charging scheme HDC plans to introduce.

The proposed scheme involves the introduction of pay and display machines in three of Steyning’s car parks whilst residents will have the option to purchase an annual parking permit.

The council also voted to support the Steyning Chamber of Commerce in the event that traders decide to take HDC’s decision to a judicial review.

Nick Hempleman, owner of Sussex Produce and member of Steyning Chamber, said: “We have been delighted by the support we have had from the parish council.

“The traders understand the car parks cost money to maintain and by working with the parish council we believed we had come up with a workable alternative.”

Other organisations including the Visitor and Tourism group of the Steyning and District Partnership and Steyning Grammar School have expressed their concerns to the parish council.

Explaining why the council decided to object, chairman of Steyning Parish Council Steve Northam said: “We have continually criticised the process that HDC has followed to introduce the scheme.

“In particular, the information provided to us by HDC relating to the running costs associated with the operation of the car parks in Steyning has been shown to be incomplete and inconsistent. This has hampered our efforts to develop a fully costed alternative proposal.

“We expect the charges to severely impact visitor numbers and further impact local traders at what is already a difficult time for the town following the closure of several banks in our high street.”

