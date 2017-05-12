Council responds over parking machine issues

Horsham District Council has responded to concerns raised with the County Times by readers over the use of new pound coins in parking machines.

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “Contrary to the media report that the council has received a ‘pounding’ concerning the use of the new pound coins in some of its parking machines, we have only received three notifications via social media regarding a difficulty with the machines accepting the coins.

“We would urge the public to contact us directly at parking@horsham.gov.uk with comments or concerns about the machines so that we can deal with these directly.

“In some of our payment machines, coin recognition mechanisms and mechanisms to accommodate the new five pound notes needed to have their software reconfigured at a cost to the council of some £6,400, which had to be paid for in advance of the work being undertaken.

“The software supplier has a backlog of work and is experiencing delays in doing this work due to the current massive national demand to change coin mechanism software.

“The council apologises for any inconvenience to users as a result of this delay. Signs are being placed on affected machines to advise users.”

