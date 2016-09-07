Council chief executive to tackle charity cycle challenge

Horsham District Council’s chief executive Tom Crowley is set to tackle a charity bike ride across the South Downs Way from September 10 to 13 in aid of the council’s Chairman’s Charitable Trust.

The charity ride is a 100 mile/160 kilometre long distance off-road trail which runs the entire length of the South Downs National Park starting in Winchester and ending in Eastbourne via Petersfield, Arundel, Steyning and miles of chalk downland.

Commenting on his charity challenge Tom said: “The Chairman’s Charitable Trust was established in 2013 with the purpose of giving a helping hand to less fortunate local people by providing support to make a difference in their lives.

“I would be very grateful if you could agree to sponsor me for what is a very worthy cause. Many thanks.”

Chairman of Horsham District Council, Christian Mitchell, said: “Over recent years the Chairman’s Charitable Trust has helped a great number of people where no other charitable group was able to – which is why the Trust is so very important.

“As chairman of the council I’m really banging the drum for everyone to sponsor Tom’s bike ride which we are all hoping will raise a fantastic sum for the Trust. ‘And with the ride at 100 miles it certainly deserves to – it’s fantastic that Tom is doing this for this worthy cause.”

To pledge support go to - ebusiness.horsham.gov.uk/outreach/HDC_CharitableTrust.ofml

Mr Mitchell’s theme for his year in office is ‘One Horsham District, fair for all’ and in addition to the Chairman’s Charitable Trust, he has also chosen to promote the work of The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, The Springboard Project, and St John Ambulance, Horsham Division.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.