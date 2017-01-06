Council calls for views on extending village bus services

Residents are being asked whether they would support extending village bus services to and from Horsham town centre.

Bus users in Broadbridge Heath have complained about the service to Horsham, which stops after 7.30pm on weekdays and sees only five buses travel to the town centre on Sundays.

In September resident Lewis Grover launched a petition calling for companies to bring an evening service and a more frequent Sunday service to the village.

At a Broadbridge Heath Parish Council meeting in November councillors discussed the petition, which has more than 100 signatures, suggesting the extra service could be introduced but it may have to be subsided by local parish councils.

In its latest newsletter the council said the extended service could be funded through the money it receives from local council tax.

It said the bus companies were unable to provide an extended service without funding and West Sussex County Council, usually responsible for this funding, would only invest if the routes were well used.

The parish council said: “Bus companies have advised that it is not possible without funding to provide more services and they have suggested that this matter be considered by the Parish Council.

“It was also suggested that the PC may like to work with other councils to introduce/improve evening and Sunday services on routes 63, 93 and 100.”

The council is now calling for residents feedback on whether they would support an extended bus service.

The last bus into Horsham town centre on weekdays is just after 7.30pm with the final bus travelling back to the village around the same time.

On Saturday’s the last service back is at 6.40pm with the final bus into Horsham at 7.23pm.

Metrobus is the only company to serve the village on a Sunday with a bus stopping off every two hours.

In November Tesco announced it was scrapping its free bus service to and from its store in Wickhurst Lane.

To give your feedback on extended services contact the parish clerk at clerk@broadbridgeheath-pc.gov.uk

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/provide-broadbridge-heath-with-a-sustainable-evening-and-sunday-bus-service

