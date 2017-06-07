Council apologise for car park error

Horsham District Council has apologised after its car park machines appeared to be overcharging drivers.

Customers using the SmartPark pay machines in Swan Walk Car Park were met with two different prices as they went to pay for their parking.

One price showed the correct amount owed while the tariff section, next to the overall price, stated the parking was cheaper.

Drivers took to social media to complain about the problem with one saying they had been asked to pay £2.40 for staying for up to two hours despite the tariffs on the side stating it would cost £1.60.

Horsham District Council explained a software issue had meant the tariff for The Forum Car Park was appearing on Swan Walk machines.

A spokesperson said: “There has been a temporary software problem with the parking machines in Swan Walk Car Park whereby the tariff for The Forum Car Park was showing on the machines but the amount being charged to users was the correct higher Swan Walk Car Park tariff.

“We are pleased to confirm that this problem has now been rectified.

“No users were actually overcharged for parking in the Swan Walk Car Park during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

