Cookery demonstrations open annual food festival

Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival opens today with cooking demonstrations at the farmers’ market.

The annual festival is in its fourth year and events are planned throughout the month and on, until Sunday, October 2.

Carol Drinkwater is this year's celebrity guest

The festival is organised by Steyning and District Community Partnership’s visitor and tourism group to develop the local economy and support local businesses.

Reina Alston, from the festival committee, said: “The festival has received awesome support from the local businesses, who have come forward with a range of outstanding special offers, together with some fantastic events.”

The star this year is actress and author Carol Drinkwater, who will talk about her new novel, The Forgotten Summer, at the Celebrity Author Supper at Sussex Produce Company Café on September 20 at 7.30pm.

Carol starred in All Creatures Great and Small on television and she is the bestselling author of The Olive Route and The Olive Tree.

Farmer Derek Crush at Steyning Farmers' Market

Tickets are £25, to include a two-course meal and a signed novel, available from The Steyning Bookshop, telephone 01903 812062.

The award-winning Steyning Farmers’ Market opens the festival today with live music, cooking demonstrations and a superb selection of local food and drink stalls from 9am to 1pm.

It will return towards the end of the festival, on Saturday, October 1, with the annual pumpkin competition and sloe gin tasting.

There will be a three-day beer festival, organised by Adur Brewery, at Steyning Cricket Club from September 16 to 18.

Also on the agenda are farm walks, cream teas, wine tasting and nibbles evening, cookery workshops, the Ashurst Tasty Walk and a South Downs walk with a National Park ranger.

Festival offers include free bottles of wine, discounts on wines and free desserts when taken with a meal, discounts on cookery courses, special prices in shops, free cups of coffee, free sweets and buy one, get one free deals.

Full details are available in the official Horsham Food and Drink Festival Guide, which is available in all the businesses taking part in Steyning, Bramber, Upper Beeding, Small Dole, Edburton, Ashurst and Wiston.

Visit www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk for full details of the 50 or so events and festival offers.

During the final week of the festival, starting September 26, there will be a best food theme shop window competition, with prizes sponsored by the Steyning and District Business Chamber.

All shops are encouraged to participate and the official judging will take place at 11am on October 1.

