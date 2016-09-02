Convicted robber with Crawley connections recaptured

A convicted robber who was wanted by police after failing to return to prison has been recaptured, police have said.

Wayne Lawton was on day release from HMP Ford on Wednesday August 24.

The 40-year-old, who was jailed in October 2014 having been convicted of robbery in Guildford, failed to return to prison that afternoon.

Police said he had connections to the Crawley and Sutton areas.

Lawton handed himself into Sutton police station today (September 2), officers added.

PC Lewis Dines, from the HMP Ford Absconder Team, said: “I wish to thank members of the public and the media for raising the profile of this individual, which had a significant effect on his decision to make contact with police, leading to his safe recapture.”

A number of teams across Sussex, Surrey and Metropolitan Police were involved in the response to recapture Lawton, officers said.

Anyone with any information about absconders can contact Sussex Police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Sussex reference Operation Parcel. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

