Convicted robber may be in Bognor

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing a man wanted for burglary and recall to prison.

In a statement they said Terrance Winter, a 44-year-old, of no fixed address, is suspected of committing a burglary at an address in Church Street, West Chiltington, on the evening of last Thursday (June 8).

It addedd: “He is also wanted on recall to prison, having allegedly committed a further offence and displayed poor behaviour on release.

“He was originally jailed for robbery in July 2014, and sentenced to four years and three months.”

Winter, who the police believe is in the Bognor area, is described by police as white, about 6’, of proportionate build, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 1637 of 08/06.