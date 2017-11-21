Confusion over supermarket’s ‘fairly traded’ labels

Members of Fairtrade Horsham took part in a national day of action to highlight the difference between ‘Fairtrade’ and Sainsbury’s ‘Fairly Traded’ initiative.

John Cooper, secretary of the Fairtrade Horsham says that confusion has been caused for shoppers after four of Sainsbury’s own brand teas have been marked as ‘Fairly Traded’ instead of ‘Fairtrade.’

He said: “Sainsbury’s CEO has stated that one purpose of creating this new ecology standard is to simplify and clarify the plethora of standards. But how can moving from Fairtrade, which is the best known ecological standard, and has been growing for 20 years, to a new Sainsbury’s unique standard be simpler? I conclude that the motive is to improve Sainsbury’s profits.”

Fairtrade Horsham will be at the Horsham Fairtrade Christmas Market on November 25 from 10am until 4pm at St John’s Church Hall in Springfield Road when people can discuss the change.

See www.FairtradeHorsham.org.uk