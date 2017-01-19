Concerns raised as upper levels of car parks close

Horsham District Council has responded after concerns were raised about the closing of the upper levels of town centre car parks.

Residents have experienced problems while parking over the past couple of weeks as icy condition have seen upper levels of both Swan Walk Car Park and The Forum shut.

A spokesman for the council said: “The top levels of the Forum and Swan Walk car parks are being closed due to adverse weather conditions. These levels are re-opened when it is considered safe to do so.

“Appropriate signage is installed at the ground level entrances to both car parks and digital signs in the town are amended to show that a reduced number of car park spaces are available.”

