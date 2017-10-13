Concerns over ‘deaf’ cold callers targeting homes

Concerns have been raised following several reports of cold callers going from door to door, claiming to be deaf and trying to sell items.

Residents across the district have said they have been targeted by people knocking on doors and stating they are deaf, before being asked to purchase pieces of artwork.

On social media residents reported the callers had been spotted at addresses in Ashington, Storrington, Sullington, Findon, Henfield, Pulborough and Upper Beeding over the past week.

An Ashington resident said someone claiming they were deaf knocked on their door on Saturday night, October 7.

Another, who lives in the Storrington Road area, said a woman came to their door stating a similar thing on Monday October 9.

Local media reported similar incidents in other areas in Sussex including Mayfield and Heathfield as well as in Kent.

Sussex Police said it had not received any reports of scams in the area relating to these callers.

Officers said ‘door step sellers’ are becoming an increasing problem and usually target older people.

Anyone worried about unwanted callers are advised to put up ‘no cold callers’ signs to deter people from knocking. Police said if a cold caller ignores this sign it is a criminal offence.

If you are not in immediate danger, but are worried or concerned about a cold call you can report it via the non-emergency 101 number. In an emergency always call 999.

For more information on how to deal with cold callers and scams visit www.sussex.police.uk/advice/ask-the-police/scams/