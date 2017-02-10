Concerns over aggressive cold callers

Dozens of residents have raised concerns about aggressive cold callers knocking on doors across the district.

Many people have complained about cold callers in Broadbridge Heath last night (February 9).

The callers claim they have just got out of prison and are selling items as part of a rehabilitation scheme.

One resident said a caller became aggressive after they politely declined to buy any items.

On social media several other people have said they received the same treatment and were left shaken by the ordeal.

Others said the callers had been spotted in Billingshurst and Barns Green over the past few weeks.

A number of people have reported the incident to the police.

Officers said they had received several reports about door to door salesman acting suspiciously or aggressively.

The force has released the following advice to home owners:

- Don’t let anyone into your home that you don’t know. Always ask for identification - official visitors won’t mind being asked for ID.

- Fit a door chain, if you have a solid front door, fit a wide angle door viewer.

- If you were not expecting anyone, explain that you need to check they are legitimate and ask them to wait outside for a few minutes. Take a note of their name and the company they claim to be working for and then close and lock the door.

- Look up the phone number for the company in a telephone directory or on the internet and check they have an employee of that name and that they are visiting you on legitimate business. Never just take someone’s word for it and don’t use any phone number they give you to check their identity - you don’t know if it’s a genuine number.

- If someone is asking for a favour, such as to use your toilet, borrow a pen or retrieve a ball, don’t let them in. Instead direct them to a shop, office or public place. It’s only natural to want to help someone, but sadly that’s one of the techniques often used by distraction burglars.

- If you have any concerns about someone who has called at your door, call police immediately. If you have a chance try to note what they look like and any vehicle they have with them, so police can investigate.

Police are urging people to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.

