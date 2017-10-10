Concern for missing teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old missing from Crawley.

Lisa Valencia was last seen on Monday, October 9 after she did not attend school in Crawley.

Lisa, who is black, with long straight black hair, was wearing her school uniform including a white shirt, blue blazer and rainbow--coloured tie, when she got out of a car to go into St Wilfrids School in Crawley on Monday morning.

However police say she did not go into school and is now known to have got a train from Ifield to Horsham, arriving there at 11.38am.

Her movements after that are currently not known and there is concern for her welfare because of her age and natural vulnerability.

Lisa comes from Bromley in South East London but is currently in foster-care in Kent.

Anyone who has seen Lisa or who knows where she may be is asked to contact Sussex Police as soon as possible via 101 or online quoting serial 492 of 09/10.