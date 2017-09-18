Concern for missing teen who may be in Horsham or Brighton

Police are concerned for a missing teenager who could be in the Horsham or Brighton areas.

Emily Besant, who has been living in Solihull in the West Midlands, came to visit Horsham on September 13.

Police said she was due to return home at 10pm but has not. She was seen in Brighton on September 14 and 15 but still hasn’t returned home.

The 17-year-old is originally from Sussex and has connections in Brighton and Horsham.

Officer said she is described as white, 5’ 4” with shoulder length blonde hair, very long false eyelashes and often wears black eye make up. She has her nose and tongue pierced and was last seen wearing a red top, blue jeans ripped at the knee and white Converse trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 351 of 15/09.