Concern for missing teen

Police are searching for a teenager who went missing from her home over the weekend.

Officers said Racquel De Sousa, 15, has been missing since she left her home in School Lane, Fittleworth, on Sunday evening (August 27).

She is described as white, 5’5”, slim, with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink dress and red sandals.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “There is concern for Racquel due to her age and the fact that she has not taken other clothing or means of support for a stay away from home.

“Anyone who sees her or knows where she maybe, is asked to contact police right away on 101 or online, quoting serial 1466 of 27/08.”