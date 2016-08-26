Concern for missing Horsham woman

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing woman from Horsham.

Samantha Barrett, of Blackbridge Lane, was last seen by family on Tuesday afternoon (August 23), police said.

The 43-year-old was reported to have been in the Lynd Cross pub at around 6pm on Wednesday (August 24).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “She was reported missing when relatives were unable to make contact with her by Thursday evening.

“Samantha is white, 4’ 11’’, of slight build with short dark brown curly hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a brown patterned blouse.

“Anyone who recognises her and knows where she is is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1489 of 25/08.”

