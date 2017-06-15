Community rallies to help victims of London tower block blaze

The community’s generosity has shone through as dozens rallied to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

A huge blaze engulfed the tower block in the early hours of Wednesday morning while hundreds were sleeping.

As of 6pm today (June 15) it had claimed 17 lives with almost 80 more people being treated in hospital.

In response Horsham residents Joe Nugent and Francesca Kavanagh set up a collection service, encouraging people in Horsham and Crawley to donate items for those who had lost their homes and possessions.

Joe said: “We decided to set all of this up because we just couldn’t imagine what these people were going through, not only to be in the middle of such tragedy but to end up with all of their possessions gone.

“We would like to imagine if we were involved in such tragedy all others would do the same.”

The donation were collected at the Coaching Halt pub in Maidenbower.

Joe said he was overwhelmed by the amount of donation and the generosity of community.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by the response we got, I honestly couldn’t believe the amount of people asking to donate.

“It just keeps on coming and coming. It is truly remarkable how generous our local community has been in offering unwanted items for those affected.”

He added he still had a number of donations to collect.

The pair, along with a few willing helpers, are set to take the donations up to London over the weekend.

Joe said due to the amount they had been given some may be taken to local charities as they are unable to transport it all.

“Any help is appreciated,” he said. “If we have any left over we will let people know and if they would like to take stuff up they are more than welcome to.”

He added: “I’d like to just add a huge thank you for the support from everyone. Myself and Francesca Kavanagh are absolutely amazed by the response we got. It has proven what a strong and caring community we have in the area.”

