COMMUNITY AWARDS 2016: Who is your Local Hero?

All the winners of a West Sussex County Times Community Award are heroes in their own right, so it can be tough for judges when considering the year’s Local Hero Award recipient.

Last year the prize went to Helen Ralston took the award for Local Hero last year for her wide-ranging work serving the community.

In the glitzy ceremony held in the Capitol Horsham, the audience of sponsors, nominees and supporters heard of Helen’s service to the community in a large number of roles.

Among them were as a member of her Parish Council and a county court magistrate sitting on both family and adult courts. Her volunteer work included the Cinnamon Trust, The Cats Protection League and Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital. Helen was nominated by Jane Burrowes from Rangers Lodge who described Helen as a person who tirelessly devotes herself to her community.

At the charity’s wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre based near Colgate dedicated volunteers like Helen help vets take in injured animals of all types and nurse them back to health.

For the Local Hero Awaard 2016 judges are looking for someone who has gone above and beyond for their community, who have inspired many and who think of others before thinking of themselves.

To nominate someone in any of the categories, go to goo.gl/forms/LQJt70qnm0

The deadline is Monday, October 10 and the winners will be revealed on Monday November 7 at the ceremony in The Capitol.