COMMUNITY AWARDS 2016: Volunteers who are changing lives

The Ariel Company Theatre Othellos have become favourites at the County Times annual awards ceremonies.

In the 2015 County Times Youth Awards, there was not a dry eye in the house as the group performed and also they took to The Capitol stage last November for the 2015 Community Awards.

West Sussex County Times Community Awards 2015. The Ariel Company Theatre Othellos, who performed and received a standing ovation during the ceremony - picture by Josh Smith for SMedia Group SUS-151117-162733001

That time they were also the worthy winners of the Best Volunteer Group gong.

That was followed by Best Volunteer Group at the Community Awards run by our sister title the Crawley Observer.

The Othellos is made up of children with special needs and their buddies, who each mentor the Othellos while they learn.

They love to perform and they are only able to do so thanks to this group of young volunteers.

The able bodied Ariel Buddies commit to helping weekly and build a close bond with the students.

They give their time every Saturday to support and mentor these incredible students.

In addition when the Ariel Othellos perform they give up their time freely again. They are supported by Ariel founder Nicci Hopson and her team.

Once again the Community Awards judges are scouring the nominations to find the winner of this year’s Best Volunteer Group award.

They are looking for those special people who, like the Othellos Buddies, give up their time and energy for the benefit of others.

To make your nomination please fill out the online form by going to goo.gl/forms/LQJt70qnm0