COMMUNITY AWARDS 2016: Time to honour Horsham district’s sporting heroes

The Olympic Games may all be over, but The County Times Community Awards 2016 provide the opportunity to celebrate those sporty individuals and groups closer to home.

One of the 16 gongs to be presented at the ceremony in November is The Good Sport Award.

Perhaps there is a sports coach who should be recognised for how they have nurtured young people while helping them excel in sport. It may be a club member who has gone above and beyond to contribute to the organisation’s success.

There may be someone sporty who has inspired others through their love of sport.

Last year’s Good Sport Award, sponsored by Places for People, went to teacher Paul Showell.

He was nominated for his work getting more than 70 per cent of children at Southwater Junior Academy playing sport.

As a result of his hard work, school became national under 11 Table Tennis champions and Sussex champions in both hockey and tennis last year.

In her nomination Louise Howard said: “These achievements have only come about by the excellent commitment, coaching, and encouragement from Mr Showell who is a fantastic PE teacher.”

In 2014 David Clayton, coach of the Horsham Hawks Under-11 basketball team won it.

David was nominated by a parent who described his ability to coax such dedication, effort and performances from the team as a ‘joy to witness’.

To put your nomination in fill out the online form at goo.gl/forms/LQJt70qnm0