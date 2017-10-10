Committee to consider controversial bus turning plans

Controversial plans to reconfigure a bus turning facility in Storrington are due to be discussed next week.
Supermarket giant Waitrose proposed the rationing of the turning circle, in Old Mill Drive, Storrington, following a decision to drop expansion plans for a larger store on the same site.
However residents previously opposed the changes, arguing that forcing buses to make tighter u-turns in a heavily pedestrianised would be ‘a major safety issue’.
Horsham District Council’s planning committee (south) is due to discuss the full planning application at a meeting in Chartway, Horsham, on Tuesday (October 17).
The committee will also consider plans for a replacement pedestrian footpath to the east of the turning facility and a new uncontrolled crossing point.
Storrington Parish Council has objected to the application stating the turning point is ‘very tight’ restricting future vehicle options.
The parish council said a reconfigured bus turning point would be a ‘safety hazard to both pedestrians and vehicles’ and would cause an ‘increase in traffic’ due to the restricted turning area.
