Committee to consider application for three car showrooms

An application to build showrooms for Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley cars has been submitted to Horsham District Council.

Car dealer Harwoods Group Limited applied for planning permission to construct the new building with associated offices, vehicle workshops and a head office on land on Brinsbury Fields, in Stane Street, Pulborough.

The car showrooms would be set within two flat roofed buildings at the front part of the site with the Hardwoods head office set midway into the site close to the southern boundary.

The application is also seeking permission for the provision of educational facilities for Chichester College on the Brinsbury Fields Campus.

Horsham District Council’s planning committee (south) is due to consider the planning application on Tuesday afternoon at Parkside, in Chart Way, Horsham.

The application has received 28 letters of objection including a letter from the Adversane Residents Association.

Amongst a number of reasons for objection, residents said the applicant ‘has not explored the use of other more appropriate sites’ or ‘proven’ a need for this development.

The planning application received one letter in support.

Billingshurt Parish Council objected to the application: “This is an urban development and is wholly unsuitable for the rural location.

“It will be prominent within the rural landscape and will lead to a change in the character and landscape of the area. It is located in close proximity to the conservation area and a number of Grade II listed buildings.”

The committee has been recommended to delegate authority to the Head of Development to grant permission.