Collyer’s high flyers take-off with glider competition

Collyer’s recently held the grand final of its very own glider competition for A-level physics students.

Duckering Hall was filled with finalists who presented their designs to judges, including Alex McMillan, a former Collyer’s student who is now Senior First Officer with Thomas Cook.

The winning team was Luke Foreman, Thomas Claridge and Giles Rennie. Physics teacher and competition organiser Matt Horncastle said: “Students were given the task of designing and building a glider that has the best range and accuracy possible.

“They were given basic materials and asked to do their own research to decide how to make the most aerodynamic glider.

“Congratulations to Luke, Thomas and Giles – they worked wonders! We’re hugely grateful to Alex McMillan for taking time out to judge the competition and support us today. The students were thrilled that he could be here.”

Collyer’s Head of Faculty for Mathematics and Science, Dr Rob Hussey said: “The competition involved a range and accuracy test followed up by a presentation event in the Duckering Hall where the judges went round questioning students on their designs. The groups demonstrated phenomenal analytical zeal when studying their flight data information and created hugely impressive designs.”

Vice Principal Melanie Russell said: “These students are certainly high flyers! Well done to one and all, and thanks to Alex McMillan for lending his expertise!”

Dr Rob Hussey added: “This is a great competition which has really taken off!

Massive thanks to Matt Horncastle for orchestrating it.”

