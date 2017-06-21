Search

Collision closes A272

A272 Coneyhurst Road was closed in both directions between Wooddale Lane and Silver Lane . Source: INRIX Speed Sensors, Police.

A272 Coneyhurst Road was closed in both directions between Wooddale Lane and Silver Lane . Source: INRIX Speed Sensors, Police.

0
Have your say

A collision closed the A272 last night.

Coneyhurst Road in Billingshurst was closed in both directions between Wooddale Lane and Silver Lane at around 6pm last night.

A272 Coneyhurst Road was closed in both directions between Wooddale Lane and Silver Lane . Source: INRIX Speed Sensors, Police.

A272 Coneyhurst Road was closed in both directions between Wooddale Lane and Silver Lane . Source: INRIX Speed Sensors, Police.

Police were in attendance and will be issuing a statement.