College gives a warm 'hola' to Spanish students

Collyer’s was delighted to welcome a group of 12 Spanish students and two teachers who were visiting the Ofsted Outstanding college of as part of a student exchange programme.

The students attend top Spanish school Instituto Cristobal Lozano in Hellin, close to Alicante on the east coast of Spain.

The group started its week in the UK with a visit to Hampton Court where they visited the main historical monuments including Henry VIII’s apartments, Christopher Wren’s amazing architecture and the lovely gardens by the river Thames.

The group also journeyed to Brighton’s Royal Pavilion and Greenwich historical naval monuments and took time out to visit to the Observatory in the park where they enjoyed great views of the O2, Canary Wharf and the river Thames.

Irene Fernandez, accompanying teacher for the Spanish students, said: “Collyer’s is a famous sixth form college and the trip was a lovely chance to see the beautiful campus.”

In addition to trips and visits, the students also spent valuable time attending lessons with her English hosts in a variety of subjects and took part in some busy and entertaining classroom workshops, with a particular focus on language and culture.

Irene added: “This fabulous experience provides a better understanding of customs, history and culture, so it is a good way to elaborate a modern European citizenship.”

Margarita Mortimer, head of Spanish at Collyer’s, was ecstatic: “We are always pleased to welcome our Spanish exchange students because it’s such a good experience to encourage mutual understanding and respect to each other cultures.”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Nicholls, said: “The exchange is an incredibly important part of learning about language and culture for the Collyer’s and Instituto Cristobal Lozano students and I’m very happy that everyone has thoroughly enjoyed the visit. It has been a pleasure to welcome our visitors. They are an absolute credit to their school, Hellin and Spain.”

Collyer’s assistant principal, Melanie Russell said: “This is a great learning opportunity. Massive thanks to Margarita and all of the teachers for making this wonderful experience possible for all of these talented young linguists.”