Colleagues set for cycling fundraiser

A Horsham resident is preparing to cycle from London to Paris alongside her colleagues to help raise funds for The Children’s Trust.

Sarah True - who works for assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton - will take on the 450km challenge between Thursday September 1 and Saturday September 3 despite not even owning a bike beforehand.

Uniquely, in order to reduce costs and raise the maximum amount possible for The Children’s Trust, the team are organising the whole fundraiser themselves.

Jane Shufflebotham, fundraising executive for The Children’s Trust which supports children with brain injuries, commented: “We are so proud that Grant Thornton Gatwick are supporting us as their Charity of the Year this year.

“We are so grateful for all their hard work and wish them the best of luck on their upcoming fundraising challenges.”

The challenge will take the fundraisers three days to complete, travelling approximately 150km a day, and they will endure over 4,600m of climbing - which is almost the height of Mont Blanc. They hope to raise £5,000.

To donate visit http://bit.ly/2bn1ksA