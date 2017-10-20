Club’s frustration over vandalism

Hundreds of pounds worth of signs advertising a club’s fireworks night were vandalised, hours after being put up.

Horsham Rugby Club has expressed its outrage after ‘critical signs’ promoting its annual display were stolen.

The signs had been put up and taken in Crawley Road, Harwood Road, Worthing Road, Rusper Road and by Horsham station.

Angie Silva Dias, fireworks event director, said: “These large signs cost us hundreds of pounds to produce and it is frustrating to see so many being stolen within a few hours of being put up.

“Please contact the club, or go to our Horsham Rugby Club Facebook page with any information.”

The club’s fireworks night is set to be held on November 4.

It usually attracts hundreds of visitors from across the area and this year organisers are giving people the chance to ‘hit the red button’ to set off the display.

Anyone buying a charity draw ticket on the night will be entered, with the winner getting the chance to start the huge fireworks display.

Angie said: “Our 4th November event will be raising much-needed funds to develop the rugby club and to help local charities, so we hope local people will turn out in numbers to support it.

“We’ll have the biggest bonfire and fireworks event in the area, complete with family funfair, loads of food outlets and music.”

For more information visit www.horshamrufc.com/