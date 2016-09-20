Club promoting Bridge for all ages

Junior Bridge Camp, held at Ardingly College over the August 12 - 14 weekend, set out to prove that the game is one for all ages.

The event was organised and sponsored by Sussex County Contract Bridge Association for youngsters aged 10 to 21.

The youngsters were either taught new bridge skills or in the case of 3 of them, were introduced to the game.

The picture includes two Horsham Bridge Club students who were introduced to Bridge at Collyer’s Sixth Form College at an after hours club run by a member of Horsham Bridge club.

The seven volunteer teachers encouraged parents to join in the lessons as well. Two of the youngsters in the beginners’ classes were joined by their grandfathers.

Bridge is such an enjoyable and entertaining game that you could easily overlook the skills and abilities that bridge helps develop in the young and maintain in the old. It necessitates concentration, decision making, partnership co-operation and teamwork. It requires skills in mental arithmetic, analytical thought and logical deduction and an understanding of probabilities. Imagination, judgement and memory are all developed by playing bridge. Quite a list, really!

The Duke of Edinburgh Awards include Gold, Silver and Bronze skill levels for playing Bridge.

To find out more about learning to play bridge, contact Horsham Bridge Club – see the club website at www.horshambridgeclub.co.uk

Contributed by Horsham Bridge Club.

